Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Chegg worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG opened at $89.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

