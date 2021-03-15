Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.65. 668,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 974,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

