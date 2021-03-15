Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed stock opened at $447.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.13. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

