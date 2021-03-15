Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$7.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 348,721 shares traded.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

