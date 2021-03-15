Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

