Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Trading Up 1.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 323,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 653,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

