Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 5,346 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 5.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,989. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.