Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 61,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

