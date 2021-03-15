Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

