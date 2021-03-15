Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Markel by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $17.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,264. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,024.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

