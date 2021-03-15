Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.25. 326,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $775.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

