Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 2.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.