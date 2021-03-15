Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

