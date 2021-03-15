Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $5 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $60.35. 990,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The company has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

