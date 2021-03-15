Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.56. 43,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.20 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,939.90. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,632 shares of company stock worth $60,436,493. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chewy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.