Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

