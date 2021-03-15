Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $2.91 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 248.1% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.30 or 0.00656540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,664,720 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

