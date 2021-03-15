China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Up 5.1%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $5.81. 339,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 309,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

