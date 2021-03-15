China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.05

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 49683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

