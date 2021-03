China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.40

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

