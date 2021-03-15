ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 11th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.