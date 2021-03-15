Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $138.05 on Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $247,057.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk token can currently be bought for approximately $138.05 or 0.00255265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.00454838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00097310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00544475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars.

