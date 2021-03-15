Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $236.37 million and approximately $262.00 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded 439.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00048975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.00658164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035533 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

