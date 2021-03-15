Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $173,033.24 and $1,939.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.72 or 0.00663280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

