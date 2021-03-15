Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,550.00

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,510 ($19.73), with a volume of 3412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,331.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,196.14.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

