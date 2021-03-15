CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.15

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.15 and traded as high as C$19.05. CI Financial shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 1,294,870 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,156,461.89. Also, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,424,950. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 367,500 shares of company stock worth $6,166,915 and have sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

