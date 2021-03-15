CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $80.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

EGHSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enghouse Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.