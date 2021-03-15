CIBC Increases Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target to $16.50

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSQPF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSQPF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

