CIBC Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NPI. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,733. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.