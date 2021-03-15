Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

XEC opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,547 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

