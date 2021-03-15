Cipher (CPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $235,772.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $64,865.22 and $235,772.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cipher

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

