Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post sales of $300.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

CRUS opened at $77.21 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,404,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

