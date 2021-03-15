Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 202,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 88,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

