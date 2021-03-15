Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.34

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 870537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 279.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 202,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 88,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

