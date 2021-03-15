CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT opened at $53.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.