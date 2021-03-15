Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to “Buy”

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.72. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.
FINV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.
NYSE FINV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.58. 193,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,686. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
