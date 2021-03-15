Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to “Buy”

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.72. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

FINV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE FINV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.58. 193,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,686. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

