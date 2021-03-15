Citigroup Inc. Buys 41,658 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Perspecta worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 476,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,674,000 after acquiring an additional 360,839 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

