Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $5,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $16,090,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

