Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in KE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,956,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $58.96 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

