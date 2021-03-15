Citigroup Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Maximus worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

