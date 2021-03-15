Citigroup Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Post worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,399.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

