Citigroup Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Post worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,399.20 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
