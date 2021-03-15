Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 188.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,992,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

