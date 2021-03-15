Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,021 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 129,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $3,739,152 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

