Citigroup Inc. Sells 34,721 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in National Instruments by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

