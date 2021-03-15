Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,197 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $97.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.