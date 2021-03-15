Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,765 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 135.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $390.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

