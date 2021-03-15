City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce $39.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $40.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $158.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSE CIO opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $494.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

