City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585,254 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.47% of City Office REIT worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $494.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

