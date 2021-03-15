Civic (CVC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73.17 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $272.83 million and $73.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.00666607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.