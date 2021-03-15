Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Clarivate stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

